(WTAJ) — It’s never too early to have Christmas cookies, so OREO is getting the party started with their new Snickerdoodle flavor.

The limited edition flavor was announced on OREO’s Twitter on Wednesday, as they’d been teasing it by having the first letter of their last eight tweets spell out “Snickerdoodle.”

The latest festive flavor will hit shelves on Oct. 17 and is a combination of sweetness and cinnamon spice. The OREOs feature a Snickerdoodle flavored base and a cinnamon creme with green and red sugar crystals. The cookies will be available nationwide while supplies last.

OREO also posted a Tik Tok of a “grandma” making snickerdoodles to highlight the new limited edition cookie.