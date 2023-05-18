(WTAJ)– Perdue is coming out with its own beer just in time for summer barbecues and you’ll be able to drink it or use it to season your chicken.

Perdue Beer Can Chicken Beer taste is described as a honey double-citrus summer ale brewed with classic grilled chicken seasonings like rosemary, thyme, and pink peppercorn, according to their website.

The beer is “perfectly crafted for both summer grilling and sipping”, according to a news release.

“Beer can chicken has long been one of the most popular methods of grilling poultry, but we noticed a lack of consensus on what type of beer is best,” Perdue Vice President of Marketing Julie Lehman said. “As the fresh chicken experts, we worked with our friends at Torch & Crown Brewing Company to settle the debate for once and all and make a beer that is expertly crafted to help backyard cooking enthusiasts prepare the ultimate beer can chicken – always with a fresh, whole PERDUE® chicken – with maximum flavor each and every time.”

Beer can chicken is a way to grill by placing a partial can of beer inside a chicken before cooking. While on the grill the chicken will stand up and is slow cooked over heat on a propane gas or charcoal grill.

Perdue partnered with Torch & Crown Brewing Company to create the beer.

“As a company passionate about unique craft beers, we were so excited when PERDUE® approached us to collaborate on the perfect beer can chicken beer because of all the endless flavor opportunities,” Co-Founder and Head Brewer of Torch & Crown Brewing Company Joe Correia said. “We’re very happy with how the beer turned out as it perfectly balances both seasonal summer flavors and ingredients commonly found in chicken seasonings to help maximize the flavor of any PERDUE® grilled or smoked chicken.”

The beer will be available for purchase online Monday, May 22 at 9 a.m. and come in six packs that will cost $14.99 plus shipping and handling. Each customer is allowed to purchase two at a time.

Perdue will also be selling chickens in packaging that features the beer can chicken grilling for a limited time.