ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Panera Bread’s Pink Ribbon Bagels are back throughout October for the company’s Breast Cancer Awareness fundraiser

The Pink Ribbon Bagels, which are available now, will be available throughout October at all Flynn Restaurant Group-owned Panera Bread locations. This includes both the Altoona and Johnstown locations.

Each year the company’s annual fundraiser returns to donate a portion of the proceeds of each Pink Ribbon Bagel sold to charity. This year, participating locations will donate their proceeds to Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center to help lead the fight for a world without cancer.

The bagels will be available for a limited time and can be ordered through rapid pick-up, delivery and catering. The cherry-vanilla bagel comes shaped like a ribbon and features a combination of cherry chips, dried cherries and cranberries, vanilla, honey and brown sugar.

“Pan American Group is pleased to participate in Panera Bread’s Pink Ribbon Bagel fundraising campaign and support the fight against breast cancer,” Kelly Cook, president of operations, Pan American Group said. “Panera’s Pink Ribbon Bagels are a great way for our local communities to contribute to organizations with a very important mission.”

Pan American Group is part of Flynn Restaurant Group, which operates multiple of Applebees, Taco Bells, Arby’s, Pizza Hut and Wendy’s locations in addition to Panera Bread. They are the largest restaurant franchisee in the United States.

In 2021, Pan American Panera Bread Cafs owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group raised over $47,000 during its Pink Ribbon Bagel fundraiser across eight states.