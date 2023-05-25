PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A recall has been issued for Tastykake treats in multiple states, including Pennsylvania, because they may contain peanuts.

Flowers Foods, the parent company of Philadelphia-based Tastykake, announced in a news release that packages of Chocolate Kandy Kakes were discovered to have Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes in them.

Chocolate Kandy Kakes packages that have an “Enjoy By” date of June 5 and a UPC 0 25600 00225 4 are being recalled. They were sold on May 11 to retail stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey.

There have been no illnesses or incidents reported, but people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions, the release says.

If you have any of the affected packages, you are instructed to either throw them out or return them for a full refund. For any questions regarding the recall, call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921.

Flowers Foods is headquartered in Georgia and is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States.