(WTAJ) — While most of Central Pennsylvania is used to seeing McDonald’s, KFCs and Taco Bells across the area, there are plenty of high-rated fast-food chains that Central Pa does not have.

Looking at QSR Magazine’s top 50 fast-food restaurants list from 2019 shows there are 21 restaurants that are nowhere to be found across our 10-county region. Additionally, there are ten restaurants with just one or two locations in the area, making it harder for people to enjoy those chains if they aren’t willing to travel.

Below are the top 50 fast-food restaurants according to QSR Magazine with the locations that are not found in Central Pennsylvania in bold. Asterisks indicate only one or two of the restaurants is in the area.

RANKRESTAURANT NAMECATEGORY
1MCDONALDSBURGERS
2STARBUCKSCOFFEE
3SUBWAYSANDWICH
4TACO BELLMEXICAN
5CHICK-FIL-A*CHICKEN
6WENDY’SBURGER
7BURGER KINGBURGER
8DUNKIN’COFFEE
9DOMINO’SPIZZA
10PANERA BREADSANDWICH
11PIZZA HUTPIZZA
12CHIPOTLEMEXICAN
13SONIC DRIVE-INBURGER
14KFCCHICKEN
15ARBY’S*SANDWICH
16LITTLE CAESARS*PIZZA
17DAIRY QUEENICE CREAM
18JACK IN THE BOXBURGER
19PANDA EXPRESSASIAN
20POPEYES*CHICKEN
21PAPA JOHN’SPIZZA
22WHATABURGERBURGER
23JIMMY JOHN’S*SANDWICH
24HARDEE’SBURGER
25ZAXBY’SCHICKEN
26FIVE GUYSBURGER
27CULVER’SBURGER
28CARL’S JR.BURGER
29BOJANGLES’CHICKEN
30WINGSTOPCHICKEN
31RAISING CANE’S*CHICKEN
32JERSEY MIKE’SSANDWICH
33STEAK ‘N’ SHAKEBURGER
34IN-N-OUT BURGERBURGER
35EL POLLO LOCOCHICKEN
36QDOBA*MEXICAN
37CHECKERS/RALLY’SBURGER
38DEL TACOMEXICAN
39FIREHOUSE SUBS*SANDWICH
40PAPA MURPHY’SPIZZA
41TIM HORTONSSANDWICH
42CHURCH’S CHICKENCHICKEN
43MOE’S*MEXICAN
44MCALISTER’S DELI*SANDWICH
45JASON’S DELISANDWICH
46MARCO’S PIZZAPIZZA
47BASKIN-ROBBINS*ICE CREAM
48AUNTIE ANNE’SSNACK
49BOSTON MARKETCHICKEN
50WHITE CASTLEBURGER

Most of the restaurants that are not in the area are chicken based, with some of them, like Church’s Chicken not having a location in the state at all.

Centre County holds the most unique variety of restaurants as they are home to the only Raising Canes, McAlister’s Deli, Moes, and Qdoba in the area. The Altoona area also recently just added the second Firehouse Subs to Central Pennsylvania, while Johnstown is adding a Chipotle soon.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Only time will take as to what fast-food chain from this list will make its way to Central Pennsylvania next.