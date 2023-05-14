(WTAJ) — While most of Central Pennsylvania is used to seeing McDonald’s, KFCs and Taco Bells across the area, there are plenty of high-rated fast-food chains that Central Pa does not have.

Looking at QSR Magazine’s top 50 fast-food restaurants list from 2019 shows there are 21 restaurants that are nowhere to be found across our 10-county region. Additionally, there are ten restaurants with just one or two locations in the area, making it harder for people to enjoy those chains if they aren’t willing to travel.

Below are the top 50 fast-food restaurants according to QSR Magazine with the locations that are not found in Central Pennsylvania in bold. Asterisks indicate only one or two of the restaurants is in the area.

RANK RESTAURANT NAME CATEGORY 1 MCDONALDS BURGERS 2 STARBUCKS COFFEE 3 SUBWAY SANDWICH 4 TACO BELL MEXICAN 5 CHICK-FIL-A* CHICKEN 6 WENDY’S BURGER 7 BURGER KING BURGER 8 DUNKIN’ COFFEE 9 DOMINO’S PIZZA 10 PANERA BREAD SANDWICH 11 PIZZA HUT PIZZA 12 CHIPOTLE MEXICAN 13 SONIC DRIVE-IN BURGER 14 KFC CHICKEN 15 ARBY’S* SANDWICH 16 LITTLE CAESARS* PIZZA 17 DAIRY QUEEN ICE CREAM 18 JACK IN THE BOX BURGER 19 PANDA EXPRESS ASIAN 20 POPEYES* CHICKEN 21 PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA 22 WHATABURGER BURGER 23 JIMMY JOHN’S* SANDWICH 24 HARDEE’S BURGER 25 ZAXBY’S CHICKEN 26 FIVE GUYS BURGER 27 CULVER’S BURGER 28 CARL’S JR. BURGER 29 BOJANGLES’ CHICKEN 30 WINGSTOP CHICKEN 31 RAISING CANE’S* CHICKEN 32 JERSEY MIKE’S SANDWICH 33 STEAK ‘N’ SHAKE BURGER 34 IN-N-OUT BURGER BURGER 35 EL POLLO LOCO CHICKEN 36 QDOBA* MEXICAN 37 CHECKERS/RALLY’S BURGER 38 DEL TACO MEXICAN 39 FIREHOUSE SUBS* SANDWICH 40 PAPA MURPHY’S PIZZA 41 TIM HORTONS SANDWICH 42 CHURCH’S CHICKEN CHICKEN 43 MOE’S* MEXICAN 44 MCALISTER’S DELI* SANDWICH 45 JASON’S DELI SANDWICH 46 MARCO’S PIZZA PIZZA 47 BASKIN-ROBBINS* ICE CREAM 48 AUNTIE ANNE’S SNACK 49 BOSTON MARKET CHICKEN 50 WHITE CASTLE BURGER

Most of the restaurants that are not in the area are chicken based, with some of them, like Church’s Chicken not having a location in the state at all.

Centre County holds the most unique variety of restaurants as they are home to the only Raising Canes, McAlister’s Deli, Moes, and Qdoba in the area. The Altoona area also recently just added the second Firehouse Subs to Central Pennsylvania, while Johnstown is adding a Chipotle soon.

Only time will take as to what fast-food chain from this list will make its way to Central Pennsylvania next.