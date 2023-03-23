WTAJ — Spring has sprung and Wendy’s is coming into the season with three new menu items.

Wendy’s is kicking off spring on March 28 by adding three new items to their menu including two grilled chicken meals and a new lemonade.

With the temperatures rising Wendy’s is bringing their latest lemonade creation to their lineup, Blueberry Pomegranate. The new drink will have a bright tart note of pomegranate and a pop of color according to Wendy’s.

Photo Courtesy of Wendy’s

Photo Courtesy of Wendy’s

Wendy’s is also bringing two new grilled chicken options to their menu. Their new grilled chicken ranch wrap is a warm tortilla filled with diced grilled chicken with shredded cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce and creamy ranch sauce. Wendy’s said the new handheld wrap is more than just a snack!

Adding to the grilled chicken menu will be their new grilled chicken cobb salad which includes their “one-of-a-kind twist” on a spring salad. The cobb salad will come with applewood smoked bacon, freshly diced tomatoes, grilled chicken, crispy fried onions, diced egg and ranch dressing.

The new offerings will be available nationwide and can be ordered through the Wendy’s app, delivery services and in person.