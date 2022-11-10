(WTAJ) — Move over strawberry, Wendy’s is feeling frosty and bringing a Peppermint Frosty to their menu this holiday season.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and now Wendy’s is joining in the fun with the festive frosty flavor. Earlier this year Wendy’s released their strawberry flavor, which replaced the vanilla flavor on June 6.

The new Peppermint Frosty will be available starting Nov. 15.

Peppermint Frosty: Photo: Wendy’s

“Wendy’s is helping to make the most wonderful time of the year even sweeter by introducing an all-new Peppermint Frosty to enjoy during the holidays,” said Carl Loredo, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company. “From this summer’s break-out hit, Strawberry Frosty, and now with our Peppermint Frosty, our fans can always count on Wendy’s to deliver the most craveable, iconic seasonal flavors.”

Wendy’s isn’t done though, the Frosty Key Tags will be available for purchase again starting on Nov. 21 through Jan. 29, 2023. The Frosty Key Tags allow customers to get a free Jr. Frosty every day just by buying the $2 key tag.

Proceeds from the sale of Frosty Key Tags support Wendy’s commitment to finding safe, loving and permanent homes for children in foster care by partnering with the DTFA.