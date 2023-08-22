(WTAJ) — Wendy’s is at it again, this time they’re kicking off football season by paying homage to two tailgate staples — burgers and nachos.

Wendy’s launched a new Loaded Nacho Burger, Loaded Nacho Chicken Sandwich and Queso Fries Tuesday, Aug. 23, across their U.S. locations.

Both the loaded nacho burger and chicken come topped with cheese, roasted poblano queso, and a spicy chipotle sauce, “hugged by a jalapeño cheddar bun,” Wendy’s touted in a release.

The queso fries are topped with roasted poblano queso and shredded cheddar cheese.

“At Wendy’s, we are dedicated to creating exceptional, craveable experiences for our passionate fans, and our talented culinary team continues to deliver time and time again with our stacked Made to Crave roster,” said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company.

These items are available in stores, through the Wendy’s app and on delivery apps such as DoorDash and UberEats.

Wendy’s also teased two more football all-stars joining the Wendy’s team this fall, saying “one of whom knows a thing or two about entering the transfer portal.”