(WTAJ)– If you are like many Americans, there are times you just don’t feel like cooking, so you pick up your phone and order food on Grubhub.

Each year, the mobile food delivery app releases a report on what America’s choice of eats is, and for 2022 the top choice was burritos. Those with a sweet tooth preferred Tiramisu and Baklava as the top dessert choices.

Grubhub’s top 10 list offered a wide variety of different cuisine types:

Burrito (bowl or regular)

Cheeseburger

Cheese Pizza

Pad Thai

Chicken Quesadilla

California Roll

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Caesar Salad

Chicken Tikka Masala

Boneless Wings

Who doesn’t get late-night cravings at times? Whether it’s being in the mood for a sweet treat, or hungry for a cheeseburger, Grubhub has also ranked what the top late treats, ordered after 10 p.m., were for the year:

Chicken Quesadilla

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Cheeseburger

Mozzarella Sticks

Cheese Pizza

Many Americans also use Grubhub to order alcohol, and you bet the app also kept up with which kind was ordered the most:

Beer

Margarita

Hot Sake

Pina Colada

White Wine (Sauvignon Blanc)

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Since the burrito was the most ordered item, Chipotle is offering Grubhub+ customers five dollars off a $20 order, starting now till the end of December.

You can read more about Grubhub’s 2022 food report online at its website.