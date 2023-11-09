(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania has quite a few unique foods that were heavily influenced by the Pennsylvania Dutch and scrapple just happens to be one of the most popular.

Scrapple was created by the Pennsylvania Dutch settlers using what they had available, which was mostly pork and corn. Nowadays, it’s often served as a breakfast side.

Fun Fact: November 9 is known as National Scrapple Day.

What is scrapple made of?

Scrapple is made from scraps of pork, usually trimmings, and cornmeal. Food Network says it’s often made with spices like sage, thyme, bay leaves, peppercorns, garlic and salt.

In addition to the pork trimmings, scrapple can also use organ parts such as the heart, liver, tongue tail and skin.

How do you cook scrapple?

Scrapple is already cooked when you buy it, so you could eat it as-is if you wanted. However, it’s frequently pan-fried to warm and crisp it up. You just take the loaf, cut your slices and pan-fry them in butter, oil, or lard until golden brown on both sides and to your liking.

How do you eat scrapple?

Scrapple is a popular breakfast side dish, served with eggs, potatoes, pancakes, waffles, etc… It can also be eaten with bread/toast as a sandwich with toppings of your choice, or with crackers as a snack.

Scrapple is popular in Pennsylvania given its origins in the state. It can taste like liverwurst, depending on the seasonings used, Food Network said.

One thing can be fairly certain though, you either love it or you hate it!