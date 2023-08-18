ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — As the leaves change and the temperatures drop, coffee stores across the U.S. are beginning to release their pumpkin spice-flavored drinks. As one of the most popular fall drinks every year, one might ask why we love that flavor so much.

Pumpkin spice is an aromatic blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and ginger that are blended together to form the delicious flavoring that is a staple for the fall seasoning. This blend doesn’t actually have any pumpkin in it but is used to flavor pumpkin pies so that is likely how it got its name.

The history of the pumpkin spice latte

In 2003 a group gathered in the “Liquid Lab”, a secure research and development space of the Starbucks headquarters in Seattle, to develop a new drink.

Previous developments in the lab included holiday favorites such as the eggnog latte and the peppermint mocha, but none for the fall season. The lab scientists would take a bite of pumpkin pie and then follow it with a sip of espresso in attempt to figure out what flavors best complimented that signature pumpkin flavor.

In the fall of 2003 the pumpkin spice latte was rolled out to 100 stores in Vancouver and Washington D.C. to test the beverage. The next year the beverage was introduced to Starbucks across the U.S. for fall-lovers to enjoy.

Why do we love it so much?

Besides the fact that pumpkin spice is a delicious fall addition to our drinks, is there a scientific reason that we love that specific spice blend so much?

According to Sarah Cormiea, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Pennsylvania, the bodily structures that serve the sense of smell (Olfactory systems) are built to respond enthusiastically to odors and their associated memories.

Cormiea explained that when we eat foods or smell odors in our environments, the aromas have a direct access to a higher-level processing area in our brains. This area is close to and intertwined with brain area involved in emotion and memory processing.

The familiarity principle explains that people tend to develop a preference for things simply because they have been exposed to them multiple times in the past. This principle is true for images, objects, sounds and even people.

Pumpkin spice lattes have a distinct blend of spices that are associated with what the Fall Season “feels” like. When you’re drinking a pumpkin spice flavored coffee, not only are you tasting the flavors but your also smelling them, which unlocks those fall nostalgic feelings!