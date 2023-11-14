(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania has some iconic foods, but also some pretty unique ones that you might not know about if you never lived here.

From the classic Philly cheesesteak to the possibly unknown-by-many shoofly pie, Pennsylvania has definitely been influenced by both the big city and the small country, and especially by the Pennsylvania Dutch.

If you live/lived in Pennsylvania, you probably know all of these, but let’s start with something well known.

Philly Cheesesteak

A melty Philly cheesesteak complete “wit'” fried onions.

The cheesesteak is probably the most iconic Pennsylvania food on this list, but is there a difference between a cheesesteak and a Philly cheesesteak?

Some say it’s only a Philly cheesesteak when you use hoagie rolls from Amaroso, a Philly bread company. Others say it has to have Cheez-Wiz, not Provolone or American (though all are acceptable). However you slice that rib-eye steak though, one thing’s for sure… Pennsylvania loves a good cheesesteak.

Soft Pretzels

Homemade Soft Pretzels with Salt Ready to Eat

Nowadays, finding a soft pretzel is as easy as blinking. You can pop a frozen one in the microwave and have a warm soft pretzel in 30 seconds.

Did you know? The Julius Sturgis Pretzel Factory was the first commercial pretzel bakery in America and was built in Lititz, Pennsylvania. It’s still standing and in use today. It’s believed pretzels made their way to America after spreading across Europe and coming over with the Pennsylvania Dutch immigrants.

Sure, you can dip or cover them in cheese, but if you’re from Pennsylvania you know mustard is the condiment of choice.

Scrapple

Frying scrapple slices on a cast iron pan. © Amelia – stock.adobe.com

Scrapple is made from scraps of pork, usually trimmings, and cornmeal. Food Network says it’s often made with spices like sage, thyme, bay leaves, peppercorns, garlic and salt.

Often used as a side for breakfast, scrapple was created by the Pennsylvania Dutch who used what they had available, pork scraps and corn (cornmeal).

Pierogi

Delicious authentic Polish pierogies with chopped green onion and sour cream

Much like a hot soft pretzel, you can find pierogis in the freezer section of grocery stores. However, the pierogi got its start as a Pennsylvania staple when Eastern Europeans made their way to western PA, notably to the Pittsburgh area. Pierogi translates quite literally to “dumpling,” according to Brittanica.

If you’ve never had one, you might be missing out. What could be better than a pocket of dough stuffed with potatoes and cheese? Throw them in a pan with some butter and onions and you have a heck of a side dish.

Lebanon Bologna

Lebanon bologna sandwich made with a pretzel roll. A Pennsylvania Dutch classic.

A staple to many people in Pennsylvania turns out to be something many might not know about outside of the Commonwealth.

Lebanon bologna is a cured, fermented lunch meat that was introduced by the Pennsylvania Dutch in Lebanon County in the 19th century. While regular bologna can be made with pork, chicken, and beef, Lebanon bologna is primarily made from beef. Are you team original or team sweet Lebanon bologna?

Shoofly Pie

A slice of the molasses-based Shoofly Pie.

Ok, you might have trouble finding anyone outside of Pennsylvania who has even heard of Shoofly Pie, but it’s a definite staple throughout the Midstate, hailing once again from the Pennsylvania Dutch.

The pie, which may be considered a dessert nowadays, was first made for the centennial of the Declaration of Independence in 1876. It was cheap to make and appealed to many farmhouse bakers and was often a breakfast staple. Some speculate that it was made in the wintertime when chickens didn’t lay eggs, hence the lack of eggs as an ingredient.

The sweet molasses used would often attract flies, causing people to “shoo” them away until the pie cooled.

Pot Pie

Chicken pot pie (dumplings to come) in the kitchen.

Pennsylvania Dutch style pot pie might not be the pot pie most think of. Gone is the crust; instead, you have the hearty stew-like filling in a pot with noodles cut into squares, something many might consider akin to chicken and dumplings — which is what many outside of Pennsylvania may think of when they see it.

While chicken and turkey might be the popular forms, ham pot pie is not unheard of. Of course, you can find recipes with all kinds of proteins and even without meat, if you’re a vegetarian.

Apple Butter

Homemade Sweet Apple Butter with Cinnamon and Nutmeg

A mix of applesauce and peanut butter, apple butter is another gift from our PA ancestors.

Historians can trace back apple butter to Germany and central Europe during the Middle Ages with it likely migrating over to the Appalachians with the Pennsylvania Dutch. It’s historically made by warming apples with spices like cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg until they are caramelized and have a spreadable consistency. According to PA Eats, there are more than 250 apple growers across Pennsylvania.

Tastykakes

Food Lion grocery store Tastykake baked goods display

Tastykake has been a Philadelphia thing for more than 100 years, making some iconic treats like Krimpets and Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes.

The sweet treats and snack cakes often have their own display at the end of the aisle at just about any grocery store in Pennsylvania. However, they tend to be more regional along the east coast.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Whoopie Pies

Pumpkin whoopie pies, fall season baking, Thanksgiving

Whoopie Pies, also known as Gobs, have become a beloved treat for many in Pennsylvania.

Two pillowy cakes with creamy icing sandwiched in between, the flavor possibilities are endless. From the traditional chocolate cake to pumpkin or peanut butter. Gobs can easily put a smile on someone’s face.

Did you know? Maine lays claim to the first Whoopie Pies and has even made it their official state treat with legislature, according to Cape Whoopies.