CENTRE HALL, Pa. (WTAJ) — Heather Luse worked as the executive pastry chef for Penn State University for over 29 years. Throughout her time at the university, she started up a business out of her home creating custom baked goods, cakes, and sweet treats called “Delectable Delights by Heather Luse.”

In 2022, when Heather decided to close her chapter at PSU, she decided to go all in with her own bakery business ran out of Centre Hall. Together with the help pf her husband and four kids, the team create beautiful and delicious goodies to be picked up.

Heather and her daughter Sophia stopped by to show us some of their delectable creations just in time for Valentine’s Day. Heather creates mini cakes, heart shaped chocolate chip cookie cakes, cupcakes, and of course chocolate covered strawberries.

Heather and Sophia show our Morgan Koziar how to decorate her own chocolate chip cookie heart by piping on some buttercream frosting and garnishing the top with decorations.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake Recipe

(Yields: 4-6” cookie cakes)

Ingredients:

¾ cup brown sugar

½ cup sugar

½ cup butter, softened

½ cup shortening

1 ½ tsp vanilla extract

1 egg

2 cups all purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

2 cups chocolate chip

You will need:

6” round or heart cake pans, coated with cooking spray

Set oven to temperature of 350°F

Directions:

Beat the brown sugar, sugar, butter and shortening until light and fluffy. Add in the egg and vanilla and mix well. Add in the flour, baking soda, and salt on low, then the chocolate chips on low. Divide the dough evenly into 4 pans. Press the dough lightly and evenly into the pans. Bake for about 12-18 minutes until set and golden brown around the edges. Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the pans for about 10 minutes. Flip the cookies out of the pans and then back over onto your desired serving plate and allow to completely cool before topping. At this point, you could also wrap tightly and freeze until later. Top with desired icing and topping and enjoy!

Possible toppings:

Icing or ganache

Sprinkles

Mini chocolate chips

Favorite cupcake or ice cream toppings

To learn more about Delectable Delights by Heather Luse click here or call (814) 364-2995.