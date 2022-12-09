YOUNGSTOWN (WJW) — Actor Gary Friedkin, known for his roles in such shows as “Happy Days” and “Young Doctors in Love,” died from COVID-19 complications Friday in an Ohio hospice. He was 70.

According to an obituary by the Warren Tribune Chronicle, Friedkin had been hospitalized for 3 1/2 weeks before his death. It says he died peacefully with his brother and sister-in-law by his side.

According to the obituary, he was born in Youngstown, Ohio, and graduated from The Rayen School. He was trained at the Dana School of Music at Youngstown State University.

He eventually moved to Los Angeles and started his acting career, which also featured a role as an Ewok in the “Star Wars” trilogy.

UNITED STATES – DECEMBER 01: HAPPY DAYS – “A Woman Not Under the Influence” 9/28/82 Henry Winkler, Gary Friedkin (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) 383417 12: Actress Tori Spelling, right, poses with actor Gary Friedkin during a party and final shoot for “Joe Head Goes Hollywood” December 17, 2000 in Venice, CA. (Photo by Newsmakers)

The obituary went on to say:

“While Gary may have been short of stature, he was a giant amongst his family and friends. His legacy will live on as stories are told and retold for years to come by all who loved him.”