DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Geisinger will be hosting their final flu vaccine event for 2022 at its 40 locations across Pennsylvania.

The health system’s “Super Saturday” flu shot clinics will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drive-throughs at 22 of Geisiners locations including in State College, Philipsburg and Bellefonte will be offering the shot to those who don’t want to leave their vehicle.

Locations without a drive-through will offer walk-in shots. No appointments are needed and the shots are free for anyone 3 years of age and older.

“The rise in flu cases we’re seeing already plus COVID-19 and recently R.S.V. in children is being called a ‘tripledemic’,” Geisinger’s Division of Infectious Diseases Director and M.D. Stanley Martin said. “The only way to protect ourselves, children, the elderly, and the immunocompromised is to get vaccinated. We encourage everyone to do so.”

The clinics will only be for the flu but those interested in getting a COVID-19 shot or booster can schedule one with their primary car physician or at a Geisinger Pharmacy. Geisinger reminds anyone getting a flu shot to wear a mask and loose-fitting clothing to allow access to the upper arm.

More information about the flu and available locations can be found on the Geisinger website.