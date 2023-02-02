PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, thousands traveled to Gobbler’s Knob to hear Punxsutawney Phil make his prediction if winter is staying or if we’ll have an early spring.

However, what couldn’t be shown are the countless stories of those at Gobbler’s Knob who saw it in person.

“It’s a first-time experience. I got to experience sometime in my life why not now,” Carmichael, PA resident Collin Coombs said. “It’s like 3 something in the morning and we got this crowd, we got this nice fire; it’s just a good experience so far in general.”

Throughout the crowd, many first-timers were keen on experiencing the morning thrill themselves.

“I mean it’s our first time here. It’s a great feeling,” Pittsburgh residents Joseph Prentice and Taylor Lewis said. “I wasn’t really expecting to be here it was a little late notice but we’re here. I’m excited to see Phil that’s what we came for.”

An official count showed just how far they’re willing to travel too. In all people ventured in from 46 different states and 30 countries.

Thousands of people, each with their own story and reason for coming. Like Jim Thorpe resident Anna Shigo, who reached a birthday milestone.

“We wanted to come so we waited until I was 21. I don’t know why but it always seemed like a good idea and I think it was fun,” Shigo said.

And New Jersey resident Jacqueline Baldassari, who decided Gobbler’s Knob was the perfect place for her bachelorette party.

“I’ve been here one time before this and I had so much fun. I thought this was great. My wedding is in a couple of weeks. It’s a great winter wedding wonderland and what better way to do it than with Phil,” Baldassari said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

When it came time for Phil’s big moment, a new celebration started with an age-old tradition. After a quick conversation between him and Groundhog Club President Tom Dunkel, the scroll was read topping off another year of full of memories for all who attend.

Regardless of how they felt about his prediction, Phil remains the most beloved prognosticator in town.