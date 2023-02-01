PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Thomas Dunkel is the newest appointed President of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle. As he now manages the club during its preparations for Groundhog Day and beyond, his role carries a special significance.

Dunkel, who is also known as Shingle Shaker, is a second-generation president of the club and said his father once held the position before him. His presidency also made for a Groundhog Club historic first.

“We are the first father-son presidency in the 137 years of the Groundhog Club which is an honor that I’m very proud of,” Dunkel said.

Before his time as club president, Dunkel’s father was the handler of Punxsutawney Phil through the 1980s when Dunkel was young. Dunkel said he got to spend a lot of time around the famous groundhog when he was growing up and has lots of fond memories.

Dunkel also shared a comical story where his father once brought Phil to Thanksgiving dinner.

“We had some guests that came to Thanksgiving dinner that wanted to meet Phil. So my dad brought Phil in and he’s holding Phil and walking around the dinner table with Phil. Phil chose that moment to relieve himself across the dining room table and onto the carpet. So he caused quite a stir back in the day,” Dunkel said.

Now as president of the Groundhog Club, Dunkel continues to have a lot of time with Phil but in a more important role. On Groundhog Day Dunkel speaks to Phil after he is pulled from his stump and is told Phil’s prediction.

Outside of Groundhog Day, Dunkel doesn’t often hold Punxsutawney Phil and leaves that job to His Handler and Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle Member, A.J. Dereume. Dunkel added that Phil is still a wild animal at heart and can bite anyone who isn’t his handler.

“If you or I were to try and pick up Phil, we don’t have the same voice or complexions he (Dereume) has; the same smell or the same feel. So he can bite you or I where he would not bite his handler. I hold him occasionally but usually when I do I’ll wear a pair of gloves,” Dunkel said.

The club president also reflected on the thousands of guests that come every year to Gobblers Knob on Groundhog Day saying it is very moving.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“They’re so happy to be here. It’s everybody’s bucket list,” Dunkel said. “You’re standing with 20,000 people and every one of them can’t believe they are there. The energy is palatable to feel. When the fireworks go off and the national anthem plays, it’s moving.”

Dunkel added he thinks the energy the event creates is why so many people come back to Groundhog Day and because they have such a good time.