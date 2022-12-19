ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The third annual car menorah parade is taking place Monday evening in Altoona.

Starting around 6:45 p.m. cars will begin the parade at Martins on Chestnut Avenue. Cars will be declared as they drive through the streets of Altoona with Menorahs on the roof of the vehicle.

Around 7:30 p.m., the cars will arrive at Lakemont Park for the light of a 9-foot Menorah.

The parade and the light of the Menorah event will be free and open to the public.