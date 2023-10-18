(WTAJ) — As Halloween creeps around the corner, children are preparing their bags to be filled with candy.

But safety should always be the top priority when it comes to trick-or-treating, especially if it happens at night.

“We always tell the parents anytime the treats are gathered, go through the bags – any of the candies given, make sure that it’s unopened and it hasn’t been tampered with. Anything that’s of concern, contact your local police and have it reported,” James Ott, Blair County Sheriff said.

There’s another aspect of the holiday that some people don’t often think about – food allergies.

“With Halloween coming up, everyone thinks candy. The Teal Pumpkin Project gives other alternatives, non-food items for kids so they can be included in the trick-or-treat night,” Dr. Michael Davies, an Allergist at UPMC Altoona said.

According to the CDC, an estimated 8% of children in the United States have food allergies; that’s one in 13 children. In Pennsylvania, 55% of those living with food allergies fall below the age of 14.

There is no cure for food allergies or celiac disease, meaning strict avoidance of the food or food group is the only way to ensure the health and safety of those affected by them.

Parents and guardians should be mindful of costume colors for trick-or-treaters. If a costume has a darker color than most, wear a reflective vest, so cars know that someone is walking nearby.

“With small children, make sure there’s an adult in the group that has them if they’re crossing, just to make sure they can get around safely,” Ott said.