HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Area Arts Council is hosting the ‘Music in the Burg’ free summer concert series. You can bring your family out for two performances at Canal Basin Park in Hollidaysburg. The Altoona Symphony Orchestra will be playing on Saturday, August 19th, 2023 at 6pm. On Sunday, August 20th, 2023 the Altoona Youth Orchestra will be performing at 2pm.

