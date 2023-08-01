File photo of Zachery Ty Bryan at an event in Santa Monica, Calif. on Nov. 13, 2016. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for P.S. ARTS)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An actor from the popular ’90s sitcom “Home Improvement” is facing charges following an alleged domestic violence incident.

Court documents show Zachery Ty Bryan, known for his role as eldest son Brad Taylor in “Home Improvement,” was arrested in Lane County on July 31 for alleged domestic violence, robbery and harassment charges, court documents show.

“The defendant, on or about July 22, 2023, in Lane County, Oregon, did unlawfully and recklessly cause physical injury to [the victim],” court documents filed by the Lane County District Attorney’s Office state. “The State further alleges that the foregoing crime constituted domestic violence.”

Additional details have not been released about the case. Bryan was still being held in jail as of Monday, according to USA Today.

Bryan faced similar charges in October 2020, when he was arrested in Lane County for assault, menacing, harassment, coercion, strangulation and interference with making a report following a fight with his girlfriend, police said. While most of these charges were dropped, Bryan ultimately pled guilty to assault and menacing charges in 2021 and was sentenced to 36 months of probation and fined $200.

Bryan, who is still on parole for his previous conviction, is scheduled for a pre-trial conference hearing at the Lane County Courthouse on Sept. 5 at 2:30 p.m.

According to IMDB, Bryan’s last credited role was for the TV series “The Guardians of Justice” in 2022. Prior to 2022, Bryan’s acting career was on hiatus for more than a decade dating back to 2009.