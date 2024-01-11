ALTOONA (WTAJ) — Despite Tyrone’s best comeback effort, the Marauders hang on to beat Tyrone Thursday night, 65-57.

BG was dominant for much of the first half and into the third quarter. A Trevon Rehm bucket 2-minutes into the third put Bishop Guilfoyle up 40-17 and capped off a 13-0 run.

That’s when the tides turned.

Slowly, but surely Tyrone chipped away and stole momentum eventually cutting the lead to 5 points after a Landen DeHaas bucket with 86-seconds to go.

But the comeback ended there. A couple free-throws made, and a Taurean Consiglio bucket sealed the victory, as BG moved to 9-2 on the season.

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bishop Guilfoyle 65, Tyrone 57

Bishop McCort 69, Chestnut Ridge 66

Forest Hills 74, Penn Cambria 59

Hollidaysburg 64, Bellefonte 40

Penns Valley 49, Philipsburg-Osceola 45

Westmont Hilltop 62, Richland 46

Williamsburg 87, Juniata Valley 74

GIRLS BASKETBALL

River Valley 59, Portage 43