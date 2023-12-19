MARTINSBURG (WTAJ) — Central bounced back Monday from their first loss, holding off Bellefonte 51-47.

The Dragons held an early double-digit lead thanks to a slurry of threes from junior guard Eli Muthler, who scored a game high 17. But Bellefonte fought back to make it a 4-point game by half, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

The Red Raidera were led by Derek Cox’s 13 points. They fall to 1-5, while Central moves to 6-1.

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Berlin-Brothersvalley 96, Juniata Valley 58

Bishop Guilfoyle 61, Penns Valley 32

Bradford 58, Ridgway 54

Brockway 66, West Forest 39

Central Martinsburg 51, Bellefonte 47

Conemaugh Valley 64, Blacklick Valley 49

Curwensville 67, Claysburg-Kimmel 59

Greater Johnstown 92, Bishop Carroll 63

Hollidaysburg 58, Osceola Mills 27

North Star 49, McConnellsburg High School 43

Penn Cambria 72, Bishop McCort 49

Tyrone 78, Clearfield 49

West Branch 79, Tussey Mountain 62

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Blacklick Valley 55, Meyersdale 30

Brockway 60, Curwensville 32

Cameron County 50, Smethport 40

Moniteau 56, Dubois 27

North Star 37, McConnellsburg High School 32

Punxsutawney 53, Clarion Area 31

United 66, Conemaugh Valley 21