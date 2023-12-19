MARTINSBURG (WTAJ) — Central bounced back Monday from their first loss, holding off Bellefonte 51-47.
The Dragons held an early double-digit lead thanks to a slurry of threes from junior guard Eli Muthler, who scored a game high 17. But Bellefonte fought back to make it a 4-point game by half, but couldn’t complete the comeback.
The Red Raidera were led by Derek Cox’s 13 points. They fall to 1-5, while Central moves to 6-1.
Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Berlin-Brothersvalley 96, Juniata Valley 58
Bishop Guilfoyle 61, Penns Valley 32
Bradford 58, Ridgway 54
Brockway 66, West Forest 39
Central Martinsburg 51, Bellefonte 47
Conemaugh Valley 64, Blacklick Valley 49
Curwensville 67, Claysburg-Kimmel 59
Greater Johnstown 92, Bishop Carroll 63
Hollidaysburg 58, Osceola Mills 27
North Star 49, McConnellsburg High School 43
Penn Cambria 72, Bishop McCort 49
Tyrone 78, Clearfield 49
West Branch 79, Tussey Mountain 62
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Blacklick Valley 55, Meyersdale 30
Brockway 60, Curwensville 32
Cameron County 50, Smethport 40
Moniteau 56, Dubois 27
North Star 37, McConnellsburg High School 32
Punxsutawney 53, Clarion Area 31
United 66, Conemaugh Valley 21