DuBOIS (WTAJ) — It didn’t take long for DuBois Central Catholic’s Kayley Risser to joins the 1,000 point club Thursday in the Cardinals 41-34 win over Warren.

Risser, who scored 13 in a win Wednesday over Brockway, needed just two Thursday to reach the milestone. She’d score 16 in the victory that moves DCC to 5-1 on the season.

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DuBois Catholic 41, Warren 34

Everett 49, Forbes Road 37

Hollidaysburg 54, Altoona 38

Tussey Mountain 47, Mount Union High School 27

Windber 57, Ligonier Valley 43

BOYS BASKETBALL

Berlin-Brothersvalley 100, Meyersdale 30

Bishop Carroll 70, Bishop McCort 51

Greater Johnstown 88, Central Cambria 43

Juniata Valley 95, Curwensville 81

Richland 57, Somerset 47

Westmont Hilltop 60, Forest Hills 34