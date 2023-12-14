DuBOIS (WTAJ) — It didn’t take long for DuBois Central Catholic’s Kayley Risser to joins the 1,000 point club Thursday in the Cardinals 41-34 win over Warren.
Risser, who scored 13 in a win Wednesday over Brockway, needed just two Thursday to reach the milestone. She’d score 16 in the victory that moves DCC to 5-1 on the season.
Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
DuBois Catholic 41, Warren 34
Everett 49, Forbes Road 37
Hollidaysburg 54, Altoona 38
Tussey Mountain 47, Mount Union High School 27
Windber 57, Ligonier Valley 43
BOYS BASKETBALL
Berlin-Brothersvalley 100, Meyersdale 30
Bishop Carroll 70, Bishop McCort 51
Greater Johnstown 88, Central Cambria 43
Juniata Valley 95, Curwensville 81
Richland 57, Somerset 47
Westmont Hilltop 60, Forest Hills 34