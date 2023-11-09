ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Part of an Altoona landmark and tourist destination, the inclined plane at the Horseshoe Curve is set to reopen in the coming months.

The inclined plane at the Horseshoe Curve was built in the 1990s and used for taking visitors up to the park next to the curve’s three tracks.

The incline has been closed for mechanical and electrical repairs since 2019. However, due to COVID-19, the repairs were delayed. Additionally, state contractors needed to conduct inspections before reopening.

Both the mechanical and electrical inspections have been completed and are in the final stages of being under review to be approved. Executive Director of the Railroaders’ Memorial Museum, Joe Defrancesco, expects everything to be operational in two months, just in time for New Year.

“The current phase is the final phase of the analysis that needs to be completed before the formal state inspection. The inspectors are examining all the electronic code to ensure that the code settings are correct and in line with the design specifications,” Defrancesco said.

The Horseshoe Curve is managed by the Railroaders Memorial Museum. They are building a new amphitheater that will be completed around the same time as the incline.