HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro will be sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 48th Governor on January 17, 2023.

Shapiro, the commonwealth’s Democrat Attorney General, and Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis were elected in November after receiving 56.49% of the vote. Republican opponent Doug Mastriano received 41.71% in the November election.

Shapiro’s inauguration will be held at the Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex in Harrisburg at 12 p.m.

The inaugurations of Shapiro and Davis will be live-streamed on abc27.com and also available to watch during abc27 at Noon where the full ceremony and speeches will be covered.

abc27’s Capitol Bureau Reporter Dennis Owens will be live with full coverage of the day’s events.

Following the inauguration ceremony there will be an inaugural celebration at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County.

The inaugural ceremony will include performances from:

The Lincoln University Choir, one of the premier organizations at Lincoln University. Lincoln University was founded in 1854, is located in Chester County, and is the nation’s first degree-granting HBCU.



​​The Pennsylvania State Police Honor Guard, the Commonwealth's chief law enforcement officers, will perform the presentation of colors.



The African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas Choir, from the Historic African Episcopal Church of Philadelphia, ​​currently consists of 60 spirit-filled, energetic, singers, ministers, and musicians of all ages and backgrounds. The choir's membership represents more than 10 different area churches.



The Pittsburgh Youth Chorus serves the Western Pennsylvania region through exceptional choral music education and artistry, with a focus on personal development, community engagement, travel, and cultural exchange.



The Hazleton Area High School Marching Cougars, a local high school marching band from Northeastern Pennsylvania and the Cavalcade of Bands American A Champions, which is coming off an undefeated competition season.



, a local high school marching band from Northeastern Pennsylvania and the Cavalcade of Bands American A Champions, which is coming off an undefeated competition season. Roland Scarinci, a World War II veteran and Philadelphia native, will be leading the Pledge of Allegiance. Roland was a corporal in the United States Marine Corp and participated in the invasion and Battle of Okinawa. Roland will celebrate his 100th birthday on February 18, 2023.

Shapiro has already begun to shape his administration with multiple key cabinet nominations. On Monday he announced the nomination of Dr. Khalid Mumin for Education Secretary, Nancy Walker as Secretary of Labor and Industry, and Neil Weaver as Secretary of Administration.

Last week Shapiro announced the nomination of Al Schmidt to serve as Secretary of the Commonwealth.

Pennsylvania has not had consecutive Democrat Governors since 1955-63 when George Leader and David Lawrence were in office. Shapiro’s inauguration will be the first time Pennsylvania will have three consecutive terms of a Democrat Governor since 1838-1848 (Porter & Shunk).

Shapiro, 49, will be Pennsylvania’s youngest Governor in more than two decades.