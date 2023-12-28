NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WGN) — A woman accused of stabbing two young girls while babysitting in Lisle, Illinois, was charged and denied pre-trial release Tuesday.

Jennifer Kouchoukos, 51, of Naperville, is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery to a child, and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following an incident on Nov. 17.

That evening at around 5:15 p.m., police in Lisle responded to a home on a report of a possible suicide attempt.

Officers at the scene located a child sitting in a bathroom while covered in blood, and another child soaked in blood sitting in the kitchen. The children, two girls ages 4 and 1, were suffering from multiple stab wounds and subsequently transported to a local hospital.

Kouchoukos, who police said was not responding to any questions, was taken to a local hospital for medical attention.

Police allege Kouchoukos was babysitting for the children at the time and stabbed them in the chest and back. The girls’ injuries were not life-threatening.

An empty bottle of wine and a nearly empty bottle of rum were located at the scene, but authorities have not released any possible motive.

Kouchoukos was released from the hospital on Tuesday. She was denied pre-trial release after being charged.