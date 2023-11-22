Pa. (WTAJ) — DUI charges are on the rise here in Central Pennsylvania and not in the way you might think.

While alcohol is still a contributing factor, local law enforcement is arresting significantly more people under the influence of drugs like marijuana.

“The big thing is, we’re just seeing more drug-related crimes,” Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said. “There’s more people using and addicted to these substances.”

Sayers said right now, the law states that marijuana, which was legalized for medical use in 2016, is classified as a Schedule I drug. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, those drugs do not have an accepted medical use and have a high potential for abuse.

“If you have any marijuana in your system, then you are driving under the influence,” Sayers said.

That statute was called into question in 2019. Clearfield resident River Stone was pulled over on Route 322 in Lawrence Township, and charged with driving under the influence while high on marijuana. Stone claimed he had a medical marijuana card, he just didn’t have it on him at the time.

The county would need to prove whether or not Stone was using medically or recreationally to convict him for the charges after Judge Fredric J. Ammerman instructed the jury that medical marijuana is not a Schedule I drug. In 2022, the state Superior Court overturned Ammerman’s ruling, continuing the zero-tolerance precedent that marijuana, used medically or recreationally, was Schedule I.

For quite some time, the number of drug-related DUI charges have been rising in Central Pa. Sayers said about two-thirds of DUI charges filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Troop C, which covers Clearfield County, are drug-related, not alcohol.

“That`s a big shift from where it was a few decades ago,” Sayers said.

WTAJ broke down the numbers of overall DUIs for the 10 counties in our viewing area compared to how many of them were drug-related from 2015 until 2021. The data shows a significant increase. In Clearfield County alone, 18% of DUI cases were drug-related in 2015. In 2021, more than 63% were drug-related, which is an over 45% spike.

Data from Administrative Office of PA Courts

Data from Administrative Office of PA Courts



When we crunched the combined numbers for Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Elk, Huntingdon, Jefferson and Somerset counties we found that in 2015, the percentage of overall DUIs in which drivers tested positive for drugs was 24%. That number has surged to 51.7% in 2021, more than double.

“In a rural area, driving is the way to get around to get anywhere,” Sayers said. “Very few people can walk and get where they need to go or even on a bike. So, it’s not surprising that we’re seeing an uptick in drug DUIs related to the uptick in drug-related offenses generally.”

The data doesn`t tell us how many of those charges were from people driving high with a medical marijuana card. Sayers said on official police paperwork there is no way to signify that someone has one, but it could be listed in an affidavit.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“A lot of people that have THC in their system either state that they do have a medical marijuana card or they did have a medical marijuana card,” Sayers said. “But whether they have a medical marijuana card or not does not relieve them of the charges of DUI currently in Pennsylvania.”

A quick Google search will give you multiple state government websites to get a medical marijuana card through the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Program. Sayers said that process is, “not a terribly difficult one.”

Over 1,000,000 patient certifications have been granted by state-approved practitioners since the program began in 2016 according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

As the number of people using increases, Sayers said training will allow police to keep an eye out for any signs that someone might be under the influence.

“At the end of the day,” Sayers said. “Obviously the best way to do that is to have a blood draw to determine what’s in the individual’s system.”

For more information on who is eligible for Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Program, click here.