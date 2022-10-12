ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Spooky season is here! This time of year is the perfect time to make memories with the family. With trips to the pumpkin patch, movie nights, bonfires, and trick or treating, there are fun.

Holly Doan, registered dietician with Giant Foods shares some fun ideas to get your day started right to some fun snacks before bed!

Grab your ghoulish gang and celebrate with creative Halloween snack crafts fit for the whole family. We’ve got a few tricks up our sleeves, like banana ghosts and vampire apples, to keep the spooky in your season.

For starters, Holly recommends a fun Morning Frankenstein Smoothie. This smoothie is a quick breakfast that provides a variety of important vitamins, minerals, & fiber. You can add Martin’s Frozen Pineapple, green apples, a handful of spinach and some Martin’s Greek yogurt and honey for creaminess and a touch of sweet. You can garnish the glass with a freaky face to add some extra fun!

Next, are these fun Halloween Dirt Cups. These are a sweet treat that the kids will love. You can put a healthy spin on this recipe by swapping out chocolate pudding with a chocolate avocado mousse.

Halloween Dirt Cup Recipe

2 ripe avocados

¼ cup cocoa powder

¼ cup chocolate chips, melted

3 tablespoons milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ cup honey or maple syrup for sweetness

Optional toppings: crushed cookies, gummi worms

For another fun treat, try a Candy Corn Board! This is a great idea for lunch and a fun way to introduce new foods into your kids’ diet. You can garnish this grazing tray with just about anything. Holly recommends bringing the kids along with you to the grocery store, so they can chose some items according to color to add to their tray. In this case, Holly created a fun Candy Corn themed board complete with veggies and snacks that are yellow, orange, and white.

The next idea comes in handy for Halloween night. It’s a busy night for families who are out trick or treating in the neighborhood. Here’s a simple, easy recipe to warm you up on a fall night. Holly calls these her Tomato Soup + Spooky Grilled Cheese Dippers. The tomato soup part is easy! You can grab a carton of Martin’s Natures Promise Tomato Basil Soup.

Another great dinner idea is stuffed peppers, only this time we’re putting a spin on them . These are Jack-O-Lantern Stuffed Peppers! They’re fun, easy to make and healthy. The best part is, it’s only 5 ingredients. You can easily carve a little face into your orange peppers and stuff them with beans, brown rice, and top with some salsa and cheese! You can add some browned turkey meat if you want that extra element or opt out for a meatless Monday.