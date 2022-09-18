SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— With less than two months left until the election, Democratic Senate Candidate John Fetterman held a rally in Scranton Saturday evening.

More than 1,000 people stood in line outside of Riverfront Sports in Scranton ahead of Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman’s rally Saturday afternoon.

The event marks the Lieutenant Governor’s second appearance since he suffered a stroke back in May.

Guest speakers included 8th District Congressman Matt Cartwright and Senator Bob Casey who took the stage endorsing Fetterman.

The Lieutenant Governor spoke about his stroke and how he is thankful for the voters’ support in the Electric City.

“I’m proud to say this. Our campaign got three times more votes in Lackawanna than Dr. Oz did in his primary,” Fetterman said to the crowd of supporters.

Fetterman voiced his stances on how Pennsylvania is a union state, supporting public education and the right to slam his republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz’s stance against abortion.

“Every abortion is a murder, he [Mehmet Oz] said that. He said that. So that means he thinks that every woman that had an abortion, then they are a killer,” Fetterman said.

During a press conference in Philadelphia earlier this month, Oz was asked to clarify his position on the legality of abortion and a woman’s right to choose.

“I have said there should not be criminal penalties for doctors or women regarding abortion. I’m strongly pro-life but I have three exceptions: life of the mother being an important one, rape, and incest,” Oz said.

At Fetterman’s rally, Eyewitness News spoke to a 17-year-old who said it’s important for the younger generation to get involved and educate themselves.

“Younger people do have much lower voter turnout rates and often like are known to be pretty apathetic, but at least at my school, I see that when you do get these people involved, and educated on these things, it is really, really good for us,” said Mikael Salas-Warner, a student at Wyoming Seminary.

Fetterman and Oz have both accepted an invitation to a debate hosted by our parent company Nexstar Media Group. The debate will air on October 25 at 8 p.m. in every Pennsylvania television market, two weeks before the general election.