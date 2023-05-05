PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – “Once upon a football season… gamedays took a stylish turn.”

The key player behind the pivot? –Kiya Tomlin.

Wife of Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, Kiya is tackling the fashion industry. The fashion designer not only creates stylish yet comfortable, every day clothes for women, but is licensed to design for all 32 NFL teams.

“I kind of been involved in football my whole married life and I never wore any of the football apparel. So I started to think maybe there are other women that are like me who want something a little more polished a little more elegant, and feminine over something that’s boxy men jersey, so I set out to design apparel that I would wear.”

Tomlin’s NFL apparel is a seamless byproduct of Kiya blending her love for fashion with her support for her husband. A touchdown in the football world, you’d think this is what Kiya always dreamed of doing with her life, when in reality…

“I wanted to be a doctor, and actually went to school to be a doctor,” revealed Kiya.

But after graduating and marrying Mike, Kiya realized that med school, on top of being a wife to a NFL coach would be difficult. Heading back to the drawing board for plan b, it was a friends advice that would help navigate her next steps.

“She said figure out what you like to do, and find a way to make money off of it.”

Kiya didn’t need too much time to think about what that was.

“Growing up I was always really really little, but I liked fashion. So when I was 10 or 11, I asked my mom for a sewing machine so I could sew my own clothes.”

Kiya Tomlin as a little girl

Dusting off her 8th grade home ec skills, her mom opened up the sewing machine manual, and after some trial and error, Kiya was making her own clothes by middle school.

“All be it I’m not going to vouch on whether they were good or not, but I was wearing them!”

By high school, Kiya was making prom dresses for her and her girlfriends, and by college, she even made her bridesmaids dresses.

“And I did that while studying for final exams from college!”

Kiya Tomlin on her wedding day Kiya in the prom dress she made

If this wasn’t a flex enough, how about making it onto Oprah’s Favorite Things list?

“It was our Twisted Tee. Which it was our best seller before Oprah came along, it was an even better seller after she came along, but it was just amazing, Oprah’s like definitely the seal.”

Between her achievements, Kiya is never not giving back. During the pandemic she’d donate over 10,000 masks to hospitals. Furthermore, all of her fabric scraps are up cycled into things for others.

“We donate to the Humane Society, they’ve done pet beds and pet toys out of them, therapy dolls for kids with cancer, neck rolls for people in hospice…”

With a heart to help Kiya says she doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon which means until then it’s ready, set, dress!

Shop her new Spring/Summer ’23 Collection by clicking here, or by stopping in her storefront located on 388 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15223.