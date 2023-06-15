JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person has been charged with the murder of a Johnstown man after a shooting at a local bar Friday night into Saturday morning.

Court documents show that Dirk Jones, 42, of Johnstown, is being charged with murder and multiple counts of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person, as well as firearm charges.

During a press conference held Thursday morning, Cambria County District Attorney, Greg Neugebauer confirmed that Jones was still at large.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to the bar “Liquid Currency” on 2nd Avenue around 3:30 a.m. the morning of June 10. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees pronounced 21-year-old Caleb Beppler dead at the scene, later ruling his death a homicide.

Through the investigation, it was determined from security footage that an altercation was taking place outside of the bar, the complaint reads. A woman was attempting to calm Beppler down when another man pushed the bar owner to the ground. Investigators said that’s when another patron of the bar, later identified as Jones, came outside, lifted his hand with a 9mm gun in it, and fired seven shots — killing Beppler while hitting another man in the leg and “narrowly” missing multiple other people.

Jones then allegedly fled. According to the affidavit, he was spotted on a doorbell camera from a local resident and could be heard talking to someone about “hiding.”

Investigators were able to identify Jones after a source directed them to his social media. They said they were then able to do a photo lineup where Jones was identified as the shooter.

According to the complaint, another security camera also showed Jones inside the bar and caught someone yelling “YO DIRK!” Investigators said they saw the man identified as Jones turn around to see who yelled his name.