DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local author KeriAnne N. Jelinek has published around 150 children’s novels since 2022. What started as a passion for sharing literacy among children, has turned into an empire where KerriAnne now heads her own publishing company and helps other aspiring authors’ dreams come true.

KerriAnne writes books that promote world views, cultural learning, diversity, and inclusion of all cultures and ethnicities, disabilities, and backgrounds.

Sloth Dreams Books & Publishing is dedicated to empowering young minds through a multifaceted approach. KerriAnne offers a wide array of educational children’s books, free resources, publishing services, and consulting services. Additionally, we have recently launched a Free Podcast for Kids, titled “Sloths Love to Read – Books for Kids,” which serves as a captivating read-aloud channel aimed at enriching the lives of young listeners.

KerriAnna resides in the Treasure Lake area of Dubois.