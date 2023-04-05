BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bellefonte High School varsity baseball team is getting ready to step onto a new state-of-the-art field for their first home game next week.

Construction at the John Montgomery Ward Baseball Field at Governors Park is almost complete. A $1,100,000 state tourism grant is funding a renovation project and bringing some much-needed upgrades.

“The borough filled out a grant application and we were blessed to get a grant for 1.1 million dollars to improve the John Montgomery Ward Baseball Field at Governor’s Park,” Mayor Buddy Johnson said.

The grant funding is going towards the installation of a turf infield, increased seating, a press box, two dugouts and a new drainage system.

“Last year, out of 10 home games at this field, we played four here,” Johnson said. “It sits down on the bottom of a hill and it was a clay field so the water just puddled.”

Former State Senator Jake Corman, who secured the money, said since the funding came from a tourism grant, the new field won’t just be used by high school players.

” These types of facilities are good not only for like a high school to play in but to have tournaments to bring people into the community,” Corman said. “For other leagues to play here and to bring people into the community.”

Corman said the field is just one portion of a renovation project at Governors Park. The New funding is also heading to the closed Kepler Pool.

“If you’re going to attract people to come and live here, to bring employees here, you need to have nice amenities as well,” Corman said. “So, this whole area of Governor’s Park is really going to be a central location for this community and help attract a lot of people to come to it.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The opening day for the new field is set for Tuesday, April 11.