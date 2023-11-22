CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A $1.2 million grant was announced by Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) to provide natural gas service to the Jackson Township Business Park and nearby residents.

Waste Management of Pennsylvania has purchased a lot in the business park to be used for its Laurel Highlands Hauling Company and CNG fueling station. Waste Management has expressed great interest in converting its truck fleet to compressed natural gas. Langerholc said he began meeting with individuals about two years ago to listen and see the vision of the project.

“It’s a tremendous win for the area. It’s a tremendous investment which will then yield economic benefits throughout the region,” Langerholc said. “This will allow other companies and other businesses to get the ability to relocate and to tap into that natural gas right there to power their businesses, manufacturing, whatever they determine.”

Jackson Township, along with Peoples Natural Gas will install an LS station and extend the natural gas line by 25,777 feet from Benshoff Hill Road to the business park located on Laurel Ridge Road. This gas line will also provide 60 residential homeowners and one commercial customer along the route with natural gas service.

“We talk all the time about government, government isn’t there to be the answer it’s there to help facilitate the economic activity,” Langerholc said. “And this is one of those critical infrastructure investments that will definitely be beneficial to the area.”

Laurel Highlands Hauling Company will create 120 full-time employees and fuel approximately 90 trucks with compressed natural gas.

“More jobs, more people that work than it trickles down to the local economies, to the local tax bases, to the housing market, to retail shops, to businesses. It’s a win for all of us.”

The funding is made available by the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Pipeline Investment Program. The Commonwealth Financing Authority is an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development that administers many of Pennsylvania’s economic development and community improvement programs.