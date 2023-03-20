CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rep. Paul Takac (D-Centre) announced additional grant awards that will fund projects for communities in the Mountaintop-Show Shoe area of Centre County.

The additional grants from the Commonwealth Financing Authority will fund projects in the new 82nd Legislative District, according to Takac. It increases the total amount from this round of Local Share Account awards to over $1.5 million, including more than $1.15 million for communities in the Mountaintop area of northern Centre County.

The latest set of grants totals $50,773 for four projects in the Snow Shoe Township and Borough.

The Mountaintop Regional Water Authority received $99,691 in funding for a utility dump truck with a plow system. Takac said this will save the authority and its customers money as they currently must rent or subcontract a truck to perform maintenance and operations activities.

Snow Shoe Borough also received $181,085 for a new leaf collection truck to replace an older truck that requires multiple people to operate and has become costly to repair.

Takac said two separate building renovation and improvement projects were also funded. The Moshannon Community Center in Snow Shoe Township will receive $85,000 to improve drainage and repave the parking lot as well as to upgrade lighting, energy efficiency and accessibility.

The Snow Shoe Township municipal building, which was constructed in 1990, will receive $139,997 for improvement purposes. It is a multi-purpose facilitating that serves not only as a garage and offices, but also hosts public meetings and community events. Additionally, the grant will cover the cost of upgrades to the HVAC, electrical and heating systems, along with improved insulation and energy efficiency. These renovations should also qualify the building to be used as an emergency shelter.

Takac previously announced a bipartisan partnership with Sen. Cris Dush (R-Brookville) which will provide an additional $1 million to support other projects in the 82nd District. Those awards include $350,000 for a new tanker truck for the Pine Glen Fire Company as well as $319,176 ti the Mountaintop Regional Water Authority for system upgrades.

“Working across the aisle to deliver funding for these projects stands as an example of what we can accomplish when we put politics aside and put people first,” Takac said. “I am delighted to help secure this funding for essential infrastructure and emergency services projects in Centre County.”

Snow Shoe Township Supervisor Rodney Preslovich said they appreciate the focus and support on local issues from new state representatives.

“These projects will benefit everyone in the community,” he said. “We look forward to continued progress in our area.”

Collectively, Takac has helped secure more than $1.5 million in grants for Centre County during this round of Local Share Account funding, including over $1.15 million for the Mountaintop region.

The Local Share Account funding was created by the Pennsylvania Race Horse Development and Gaming Act (Act 71 of 2004), which provides for the distribution of gaming revenues through the CFA to support projects in the public interest within Pennsylvania.