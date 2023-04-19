CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Muster Township will be receiving an investment of over 1,000,000 dollars thanks to the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Authority (PennVEST), according to Jim Rigby.

“The Cresson Township Municipal Authority has been awarded $1,850,000 by PENNVEST to immediately pay for a new waterline which will be extended to serve 45 residential households in Munster Township in a number of ways,” Rigby said. “I applaud authority officials for pursuing financial assistance and being successful in obtaining this funding.”

The installation of more than 18,000 feet of water main will not only improve water quality in the township by eliminating the need for private wells but also upgrade safety through the installation of several fire hydrants.

“Without this action by PENNVEST, customers of the authority were facing a more than 200% increase in their water bills,” Rigby added.

PENNVEST serves the communities and citizens of Pennsylvania by funding sewer, stormwater and drinking water projects.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Questions about this or any legislative issue should be directed to Rigby’s Cresson office at 1-814-886-1055 or his Ferndale office at 1-814-536-9818.