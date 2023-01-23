CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars with bail denied following a domestic-related shooting Friday.

Johnstown police were called to the 1200 block of Bedford Street in Johnstown for a shooting that took place around 5 p.m. on Jan. 20 behind a house, according to charges filed. Several shell casings were found on the roadway as well as broken glass from a parked car that appeared to have been shot.

The homeowner told police that she had a friend over who was hiding from her boyfriend, 30-year-old Eric Prosser Jr., during the time of the shooting. The couple had gotten into an argument, and the woman kept receiving calls from Prosser that he was going to “shoot her and then shoot himself” and that he was “bringing the heat,” investigators noted.

After some time, the owner told police they heard gunshots outside the home. When they went outside to investigate, she said a neighbor told them that a gray Chevrolet Impala had just taken off.

Police went to Solomon Homes, which is where Prosser’s girlfriend lives, and they found the Impala parked outside.

Detectives got a search warrant for the apartment and reported finding a Glock 9mm, which is the same caliber as the casings that were used in the shooting. They also noted that the Glock had a “switch” on it, which turned the gun into a fully automatic. Witnesses described to police that the gunfire sounded “like an AK,” which is an automatic rifle.

Police added that Prosser is a convicted felon, meaning he cannot legally possess a gun.

Further into the apartment, police reported finding a large plastic baggie with vials filled with a white substance.

Prosser was arrested Saturday and arraigned on felony charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm prohibited and possession with intent to deliver drugs. He also faces minor counts of terroristic threats and making repairs to an offensive weapon.

He is confined to Cambria County Prison after being denied bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 2.