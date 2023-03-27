BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– One woman is dead following a crash Monday morning near King Township.

The 44-year-old woman was driving her car on Sarah Furnace Road along William Penn Highway when she collided with a tractor-trailer, according to Bedford County Coroner, Rusty Styer.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner shortly before 9 a.m.

Details of the crash are still limited, and the woman’s identity was not released. The tractor-trailer driver’s condition is also unknown.

