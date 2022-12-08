SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person has been flown to the hospital Thursday after a single-vehicle crash on Route 219 in Brothersvalley Township.

On Dec. 8 around 5:50 a.m., first responders were called to the scene of a single-car crash that rolled over located on Route 219 northbound near mile marker 20, according to dispatch. One person suffered facial injury.

MedStar Air Medical was requested.

Berlin Fire Department, Garrett Fire Department, Meyersdale Fire Department, Meyersdale EMS and Pennsylvania State Police all responded.

According to 511PA, there are no lane restrictions as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

