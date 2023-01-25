CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A wrong-way crash on an interstate in Centre County ended with one man being flown to the hospital, according to state police.

Troopers say that it was at 11:50 p.m. at night Tuesday when an 85-year old Ohio man pulled out onto eastbound lanes from the Snow Shoe rest stop on I-80 in his van while he was heading west.

He drove six miles before police said he collided with an oncoming tractor-trailer at mile marker 136.

The driver suffered injuries and was flown to UPMC Altoona for treatment while the tractor-trailer driver was not hurt, state police said.

The crash caused all lanes to close for hours until the scene was clear. Morris Township fire posted on Facebook that at 2 a.m. a lane was reopen.