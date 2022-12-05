BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police arrested a man at the Sheetz in Bellwood Monday morning after they received reports of a mental health incident.

On Dec. 5, police responded to the convenience store/gas station located at the E Pleasant Valley Road and Route 856 intersection around 8 a.m. for a report of a mental health incident, according to state police. There, they found a man that was wielding a knife.

The man was making threats toward police officers, troopers noted. He was subdued with a taser and taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. Here is a list of some available resources:

Hotlines

Call 911 if you or someone is experiencing a life-threatening medical emergency or may be a danger to someone else

Call 211 to speak with a live person who can help talk through a problem/explore treatment options

Call PA Support and Referral Helpline at 1-855-284-2494 (TTY: 724-63105600)

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-8255

Call the Veterans Crisis line at 1-800-273-8255 or by texting 838255

Text the Crisis Text Line by sending “Home” or “PA” to 741-741

Call the Trevor Lifeline for LGBTQ Yout at 1-866-488-7386

Call the Trans Helpline at 1-877-565-8860

Call Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration’s national helpline at 1-800-622-4357

Mental health services near you