BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– One person was sent to the hospital after crashing their car into a home in St. Clair Township, according to state police.

Troopers said that the crash happened at the 400 block of Quaker Valley Road in Pleasantville after 10 a.m. Friday, March 31.

Details about the crash are limited, but troopers said that the driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The crash is under state police investigation. It was not specified if anyone was home at the time, but the house suffered damage to its front first-floor wall.

WTAJ News is working on getting more information about the crash and will update this story as soon as it is given to us.