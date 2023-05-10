CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A police chase in a stolen car through Cambria County ended when the driver crashed head-on into a tree, according to police.

Stephen Perla, 24, of Beaverdale, stole a white Chevy car from the 500 block of Cedar Street and proceeded to lead police departments on a pursuit Monday, Summerhill Township police said in the charges filed.

The high-speed chase ended in Johnstown but went through multiple townships, and even three backyards before Perla lost control and crashed, police said. An off-duty officer spotted Perla in Adams Township after he fled the scene and contacted other officers who then started the pursuit on Ragers Hill Road.

The pursuit ended when Perla came across a closed road after getting on SR 271 and tried to turn onto a side street, but he crashed into a tree. A taser, police said, and K9 had to be used on Perla after he refused officers’ commands to exit the car.

Police noted in the criminal complaint that Perla also drove the wrong way and passed many vehicles during the pursuit.

Perla faces multiple charges including felony counts of theft, receiving stolen property and fleeing or eluding an officer. He also faces 13 misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and a summary count of driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.

Perla is locked up in Cambria County Jail with bail set at 10% of $30,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 18.