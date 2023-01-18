BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A three-vehicle crash on Monday has taken the life of a Windber man, according to state police.

On Jan. 16 around 4:50 p.m., 83-year-old George Toomey was in a multi-vehicle crash that led to his death. The Bedford County Coroner pronounced him dead on scene.

Toomey was heading east at the 3600 block of Quaker Valley Road (SR 56) in West Saint Clair Township when he rear-ended a Ford EC Sport that was stopped to turn left into a store parking lot.

As the crash occurred, a third vehicle, a Yamaha V Star 650 motorcycle, was heading west on Quaker Valley Road and attempted to avoid colliding with the crash scene, causing it to fall onto its right side and slide to a stop in the westbound lane. The motorcycle did not impact Toomey’s Chevrolet Monte Carlo or the Ford EC Sport.

Toomey’s vehicle went off the right side of Quaker Valley Road and came to a final rest in a field while the Ford EC Sport came to a final rest off the left side of the roadway of Reed Road.

The driver of the motorcycle and the Ford EC Sport were uninjured. Troopers noted that the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, and both Toomey and the driver of the Ford were wearing seat belts.

State police in Bedford, Alum Bank Fire Company, Bedford EMS, Chestnut Ridge EMS, Bedford County Coroner and Myer’s Towing all responded to the deadly crash.