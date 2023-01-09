BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a locally-sold ticket worth $1 million from Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle Jan. 7 drawing.

The $1 million winning ticket was sold at First Stop Shop located on Union Avenue in Altoona. It was one of four top-prize-winning tickets. The numbers selected for the drawing were 00008747, 00105980, 00406697 and 00443296. The remainder of the tickets worth $1 million were sold in Snyder, Erie and Montgomery counties.

If you didn’t win, don’t lose hope. There are some more local winners — just not millionaires.

Winning tickets worth $100,000 were sold at Giant Eagle on Scalp Avenue in Johnstown and Sheetz on Clearfield Shawville Highway in Clearfield. The winning ticket numbers selected for these prizes were 00025471, 00309235, 00365799 and 00437676. Two more of these winning tickets were sold in Northampton and Lebanon counties.

Only 500,000 tickets were available to purchase for the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, each costing $20. Players had the chance to win four different prize levels ($1 million; $100,000; $1,000 and $100) by exactly matching the eight-digit number each ticket came with.

A total of 6,000 winning tickets were sold between Nov. 8 and Jan. 7, when tickets sold out.

Prizes must be claimed, and tickets must be validated before winners can be identified. Millionaire Raffle winners have one year from the drawing date to claim the prize. The Pennsylvania Lottery also recommends players immediately sign their winning tickets.

Each $1 million top prize must be claimed by presenting a winning ticket at any Pennsylvania Lottery Area Office. Claims for the four $100,000 prizes can be filed at any Lottery Area Office or at a Pennsylvania Lottery retailer. Millionaire Raffle tickets worth $1,000 and $100 can be claimed at Lottery retailers.

More information on the raffle can be found at palottery.com.



