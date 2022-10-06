SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A three-vehicle crash Wednesday in Quemahoning Township sent two people to the hospital, one of which is being treated for serious injuries.

The crash happened Oct. 5 around 1:35 p.m. while 38-year-old Howard Nicholson Jr., of Rockwood, was heading north on Stoystown Road in his Jeep Renegade, according to state police. Nicholson turned left into the oncoming southbound lane and was hit by a Ford Escape being driven by an 83-year-old woman.

Police noted that the impact caused Nicholson’s Renegade to be pushed over onto its driver’s side, and he slid onto a Nissan Frontier being driven by a 70-year-old man who was waiting to pull out onto SR 281.

The woman was seriously injured as a result of the crash and was transported to Conemaugh Hospital. Nicholson was transported to Somerset Hospital for minor injuries. The third driver was unharmed. Both Nicholson’s vehicle and the woman’s vehicle were totaled.

Summary charges were filed against Nicholson.

Friedens Volunteer Fire Department, Somerset Ambulance, Northern EMS and state police responded to the scene. Friedens Collision and Ron’s Collision helped tow Nicholson’s vehicle and the woman’s vehicle.