BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Roaring Spring Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:02 a.m. at the intersection of Spang Street and S. Main Street. A 55-year-old was driving her Chevy Cruze when she reportedly failed to stop and clear the intersection. She struck a 66-year-old man in the crosswalk.

The man was taken to Nason Hospital with what state police called “minor injuries.”

Police noted that the driver will be cited for the accident.