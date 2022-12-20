CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to the hospital following a fire in the Southmont Borough Tuesday.

The fire broke out at the 400 block of Southmont Boulevard close to 5 a.m. Dec. 20, according to Cambria County dispatchers. One person was taken to the hospital, though the extent of their injuries has not been confirmed.

House fire in Southmont Borough, Cambria County: Photo provided by Upper Yoder Volunteer Fire Department

House fire in Southmont Borough, Cambria County: Photo provided by: Upper Yoder Volunteer Fire Department

House fire in Southmont Borough, Cambria County. Photo provided by: Johnstown Fire Department

All occupants were out of the house when crews arrived, according to the Johnstown Firefighters Local 463.

Firefighters from Southmont, West Hills, West Taylor, Upper Yoder, Johnstown, Cover Hill and Conemaugh all responded in addition to Westmont Hilltop and Upper Yoder EMS.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.

WTAJ has reached out to responding fire departments for more information on the fire. Stick with us on-air and online as we update the story when more details have been confirmed by authorities.