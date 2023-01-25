CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to Conemaugh hospital following a rollover crash on RT 56 in Johnstown Wednesday morning.

The accident happened around 5:50 a.m. on Jan. 25 on RT 56 at the bypass area of the Singer Road overpass, according to Cambria County 911. One person was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center (CMMC) for their injuries. However, the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Dale and Oakland fire departments as well as 7th Ward, CMMC Dart and Johnstown police responded.

Johnstown police are investigating.